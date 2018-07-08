Miller (knee) completed a 20-pitch bullpen session Saturday and is expected to throw off a mound again Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Miller resumed mound work a little less than a week ago and seemingly hasn't incurred any setbacks thus far with his inflamed right knee, which has kept him on the 10-day disabled list since late May. If Monday's session goes as planned, Miller could face hitters later in the week and then head out on a minor-league rehab assignment. He tentatively lines up for a return from the DL shortly after the All-Star break.