Indians' Andrew Miller: Could return next week
Manager Terry Francona said Monday that Miller (knee) will need to prove himself in back-to-back outings before returning to the big leagues. "He's going to pitch (Tuesday) in Akron. He'll go every other day this week and then towards the end of the week into the weekend, he'll go back-to-back," Chris Assenheimer of The Chronicle reports.
Miller has appeared in three rehab outings up to this point as he continues to work back from a knee injury that he suffered in May. Based on Francona's comments, the left-hander doesn't appear to be too far off, but the Indians have the luxury of a giant lead in the American League Central so there's no point in rushing him back if he isn't 100 percent.
