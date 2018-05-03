Indians' Andrew Miller: Could return Sunday
Miller (hamstring) will travel with the team to New York this weekend with the possibility of being activated from the 10-day DL prior to Sunday's game, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Miller has yet to throw off the mound since going down with a left hamstring injury a week ago, which will be a necessary requirement before rejoining the active roster, according to manager Terry Francona. Due to bad weather in Cleveland on Thursday, Miller's potential mound session was postponed. Francona is hopeful that the left-hander will throw a bullpen Friday, which will give the club a little time to decide whether he's ready for immediate reinstatement once he's eligible to return Sunday.
