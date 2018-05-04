Miller (hamstring) will long-toss Friday and throw bullpen sessions Saturday and Sunday before being activated from the disabled list, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Earlier reports indicated that the southpaw might be able to return Sunday, but it seems like Tuesday is a more feasible return date based off this new rehab schedule. Naturally, he'll need to clear these last few hurdles before returning, but it seems like his hamstring injury is a thing of the past.