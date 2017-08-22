Miller left his second appearance since returning from the DL with a knee injury after just seven pitches (two strikes), Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

It's unclear what happened with Miller, but he never seemed to have his footing on the mound Monday night and was forced to leave mid-at-bat against the second hitter he faced. The easy assumption here is that Miller aggravated his knee injury, but no announcement has been made regarding the injury or its severity yet. Expect an update after the Cleveland training staff can get a look at Miller.