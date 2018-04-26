Miller was removed from Wednesday's game against the Cubs with left hamstring tightness, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Miller had thrown just two pitches Wednesday before suffering the injury. The reliever grabbed at his left hamstring before signaling for the trainer, though he was ultimately able to walk off the field under his own power. The severity of the injury remains unclear at this point, but more should be known in the coming days as he's further evaluated. Consider him day-to-day in the meantime.