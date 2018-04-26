Indians' Andrew Miller: Exits with trainer
Miller exited Wednesday's game against the Cubs with an apparent injury, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Miller had thrown just two pitches before grabbing at the back of his left leg and subsequently exiting the game with a trainer. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at this point, but more should be known once he's further evaluated. Tyler Olson replaced Miller on the mound. He should be considered day-to-day for now.
