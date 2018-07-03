Miller (knee) completed a 20-pitch bullpen session Monday, Jordan Wolf of MLB.com reports.

The Indians had been planning to limit Miller to flat-ground throwing until the team returned to Cleveland over the weekend, but the lefty apparently convinced team trainers to let him test out the health of his right knee on the mound. With the bullpen session going without a hitch, Miller is expected to throw again Tuesday or Wednesday. Since he has been sidelined for more than a month with the knee injury, Miller will require a minor-league rehab assignment before returning from the disabled list. That likely means he won't be available out of the Cleveland bullpen after the All-Star break.

