Miller was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with right knee inflammation, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The right knee was a problem last year, and manager Terry Francona said it's been an underlying cause of Miller's uncharacteristically shaky performance "the entire time" this season. Evan Marshall was recalled to replace Miller in the Indians' bullpen. An estimated timetable for Miller's return has not yet been established.

