Miler was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a left hamstring strain.

Miller injured his hamstring during Wednesday's win over the Cubs. While the reliever was originally hoping to return after a few days of rest, an MRI on Thursday revealed the ailment to be serious enough to require a stint on the disabled list. This is a tough blow for the Indians, as Miller was putting together another solid year as the team's top reliever prior to injuring himself (17:4 K:BB across 10 scoreless innings). It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined at this point, but he'll be eligible to return from the DL on May 6 should he prove ready. Jeff Beliveau was promoted from the minors to take Miller's spot on the roster and in the bullpen for the time being.

