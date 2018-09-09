Indians' Andrew Miller: Likely to return Monday
Miller (shoulder) is expected to return from the disabled list Monday, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Miller landed on the disabled list at the end of August with a left shoulder external impingement, but it seems like all he needed was a successful bullpen session to get him back in action. Assuming he can stay healthy the rest of the way, the southpaw figures to be a major part of the Indians' bullpen down the stretch, pitching primarily in high-leverage spots.
More News
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Tosses bullpen Thursday•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: May resume throwing this weekend•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Receives cortisone shot•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Back on DL with shoulder issue•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Returns from injury•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Shifting rehab to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...