Miller (shoulder) is expected to return from the disabled list Monday, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Miller landed on the disabled list at the end of August with a left shoulder external impingement, but it seems like all he needed was a successful bullpen session to get him back in action. Assuming he can stay healthy the rest of the way, the southpaw figures to be a major part of the Indians' bullpen down the stretch, pitching primarily in high-leverage spots.