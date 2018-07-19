Miller (knee) will likely need a few more weeks until he's able to return from the disabled list, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Miller threw in his first rehab appearance at Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday as he pitched a scoreless inning while racking up two strikeouts. Team president Chris Antonetti stated that Miller's velocity and secondary pitches appear to getting closer to normal, and that Miller could be back in the "next few weeks."