Indians' Andrew Miller: Might not return until August
Miller (knee) will likely need a few more weeks until he's able to return from the disabled list, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Miller threw in his first rehab appearance at Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday as he pitched a scoreless inning while racking up two strikeouts. Team president Chris Antonetti stated that Miller's velocity and secondary pitches appear to getting closer to normal, and that Miller could be back in the "next few weeks."
More News
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Successful first rehab appearance•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Begins rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: To face live hitters•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Throws another bullpen•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Could throw sim game Saturday•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Continuing mound work•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Muncy moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Machado trade could hurt other Dodgers
The Manny Machado is a big win for the Dodgers, but it'll eventually come at the expense of...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
How much difference can an extra game or two make? In a short week, plenty. Scott White shares...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 17
The short week after the All-Star break eliminates the possibility for two-start pitchers,...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...