Indians' Andrew Miller: Moved to 60-day DL
Miller (knee) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
This will have no impact on Miller's eligibility to return, as he's already missed two months. The lefty is scheduled to make a rehab appearance with Double-A Akron on Tuesday, and the plan is for him to pitch every other day for a bit before attempting to pitch on back-to-back days near the end of July.
