Indians' Andrew Miller: MRI confirms tendinitis
An MRI on Miller's knee confirmed he is dealing with tendinitis, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
This is a huge relief, as the test results seem to confirm Miller isn't dealing with a more serious injury. The hope is that he'll be ready to go after some rest, though the Indians have yet to put a timetable on his return.
