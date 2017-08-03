An MRI on Miller's knee confirmed he is dealing with tendinitis, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

This is a huge relief, as the test results seem to confirm Miller isn't dealing with a more serious injury. The hope is that he'll be ready to go after some rest, though the Indians have yet to put a timetable on his return.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast