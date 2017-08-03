Indians' Andrew Miller: MRI on tap for Thursday
Miller will have an MRI on his injury right knee Thursday in Cleveland, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The dominant left-hander said the knee had been bothering him for weeks, and it's impacted his mechanics. "I've felt like it explains some lack of crispness," Miller said. "I think that we're in a place right now where it seems like as soon as I pitch again, I go through something that sets it off again, and we get back to square one. So the idea is, with a little bit of time, we can get ahead of it and get it out and it won't come back." Manager Terry Francona mentioned that placing Miller on the 10-day DL wasn't the only option, suggesting the move was more preventative than necessary. Thursday's MRI will clear the fog, and likely give owners a recovery timeline.
