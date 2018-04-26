Indians' Andrew Miller: MRI on tap Thursday
Manager Terry Francona said Miller will undergo an MRI on his left hamstring Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Miller exited Wednesday's game against the Cubs after just two pitches with hamstring tightness. While the initial thought is that the issue isn't anything overly serious, the Indians will still play it safe and send the stud reliever for some test to make sure. Miller said after the game that he dealt with a similar injury a few years ago and just needed a few days of rest, so there's reason to believe he avoided a potentially more serious injury. More should be known Thursday.
