Indians' Andrew Miller: Nabs first win of 2018
Miller (1-0) picked up the win Tuesday, striking out one batter in a scoreless inning against the Tigers.
The versatile reliever moved back into his usual setup role just after the Indians took the lead. Miller was his usual dominant self, throwing nine of his 13 pitches for strikes and inducing two groundball outs along with his one strikeout. He still hasn't allowed a run over 5.1 innings this season and his WHIP is down to 1.31. While he won't own a 0.00 ERA forever, his WHIP should continue to get closer to 1.00 as he gets more innings under his belt.
