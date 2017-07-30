Indians' Andrew Miller: Nabs fourth win Saturday
Miller (4-3) struck out three batters over 1.2 scoreless innings during Saturday's win over the White Sox.
Despite being limited to setup duty, pitching in high-leverage situations will continue to provide Miller with the opportunity to collect the odd win and save. His elite ratios -- 1.52 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 13.0 K/9 -- are a perfect fantasy pair with his role, and the lefty projects to remain a go-to asset.
