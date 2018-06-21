Indians' Andrew Miller: Needs rehab assignment
Miller (knee) will need to complete a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the Indians, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Team president Chris Antonetti did not provide much when asked about Miller's status Wednesday, just saying that the lefty continues to make progress and will need a rehab assignment. There was no hint as to when Miller may head out to an affiliate. Miller threw a series of bullpen sessions earlier in the month but his recovery seems to be in a bit of a holding pattern.
