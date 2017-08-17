Indians' Andrew Miller: On track for Friday activation
Miller (knee) tossed a spotless inning of relief during his rehab appearance with Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, and remains on track for reinstatement prior to Friday's series opener against the Royals, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Miller will wind up missing about two and a half weeks while recovering from right knee tendinitis, but appears to be good to go after feeling fine during Wednesday's rehab outing. The left-hander should be available out of the bullpen upon his return, while sliding right back into his normal role as the key setup man for Cleveland.
