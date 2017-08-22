Play

After exiting Monday's game early due to injury, Miller (knee) said he believes he'll be fine, SportsTime Ohio reports.

The big lefty sounds optimistic that he'll avoid going back on the DL after re-aggravating the same injury that put him on the shelf earlier this month. However, his status will be determined by the team, and word of Miller's immediate future should become available prior to Tuesday's game against Boston.

