Indians' Andrew Miller: Optimistic after reaggravating knee
After exiting Monday's game early due to injury, Miller (knee) said he believes he'll be fine, SportsTime Ohio reports.
The big lefty sounds optimistic that he'll avoid going back on the DL after reaggravating the same injury that put him on the shelf earlier this month. However, his status will be determined by the team.
