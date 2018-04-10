Indians' Andrew Miller: Picks up save against Tigers
Miller struck out one in one scoreless inning against the Tigers on Monday en route to his first save of the season.
Regular closer Cody Allen had pitched the previous day and two of three, presumably making him unavailable. Miller hit the first batter he faced, but he made quick work of Jeimer Candelario and then got Miguel Cabrera to ground into a double play. Miller allowed three hits in his first appearance of the year and so his WHIP looks a little out of whack, but he hasn't allowed a run and has an 8:3 K:BB in 4.1 innings. He should be universally owned and started in most leagues.
