Indians' Andrew Miller: Placed on disabled list
Miller (knee) was put on the 10-day disabled list with right patella tendinitis prior to Wednesday's game against Boston, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.
There has been no word on the severity of the injury as of this point in time, but this is troublesome for the lefty reliever. Miller blew the save during Tuesday's game against Boston, giving up one earned run while allowing two runners to reach base. He hasn't looked especially sharp lately, hitting an opposing batter during each of his last two outings. During his absence, Bryan Shaw and the newly-acquired Joe Smith will likely see an uptick in bullpen usage.
More News
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Nabs fourth win Saturday•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Blows first save of 2017•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Logs 18th hold Saturday•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: To get more save chances•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Pitches ninth for second save•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Strikes out four in relief•
-
Podcast: Albie's up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...