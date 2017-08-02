Miller (knee) was put on the 10-day disabled list with right patella tendinitis prior to Wednesday's game against Boston, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.

There has been no word on the severity of the injury as of this point in time, but this is troublesome for the lefty reliever. Miller blew the save during Tuesday's game against Boston, giving up one earned run while allowing two runners to reach base. He hasn't looked especially sharp lately, hitting an opposing batter during each of his last two outings. During his absence, Bryan Shaw and the newly-acquired Joe Smith will likely see an uptick in bullpen usage.