Indians' Andrew Miller: Progressing through throwing program
Miller (knee) is expected to throw off a mound Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Miller will throw off a mound for the first time since hitting the disabled list with right knee inflammation. It remains unclear whether he'll require a rehab assignment, but it's positive news that he's making steady progress.
