Indians' Andrew Miller: Re-injures knee against Red Sox
Miller aggravated his knee injury in his second appearance back from the disabled list Monday against Boston, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Miller threw just two strikes in seven pitches Monday and was pulled in the middle of an at-bat. He has missed 17 days with the injury already this month. Expect a further update before Tuesday night's game, but chances are Miller will be heading right back to the DL.
