Miller received a cortisone shot in his left shoulder and will be shut down for a few days, but the team does not believe he suffered a serious setback, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Images in Miller's left shoulder showed swelling in the bursa sac, hence the cortisone shot. According to Tom Withers of the Associated Press, the Indians will let Miller set his own timetable going forward. Manager Terry Francona said he doesn't expect to be able to count on the same volume from Miller when the lefty relief ace returns, but the team is confident he will help them in October. Given where we're at on the calendar and the fact Miller wasn't getting saves, fantasy owners in many redraft formats can consider cutting bait.