Indians' Andrew Miller: Receives cortisone shot
Miller received a cortisone shot in his left shoulder and will be shut down for a few days, but the team does not believe he suffered a serious setback, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Images in Miller's left shoulder showed swelling in the bursa sac, hence the cortisone shot. According to Tom Withers of the Associated Press, the Indians will let Miller set his own timetable going forward. Manager Terry Francona said he doesn't expect to be able to count on the same volume from Miller when the lefty relief ace returns, but the team is confident he will help them in October. Given where we're at on the calendar and the fact Miller wasn't getting saves, fantasy owners in many redraft formats can consider cutting bait.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....