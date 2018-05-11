Indians' Andrew Miller: Reinstated from disabled list
Miller (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game against the Royals.
Expectedly, Miller will rejoin the Indians ahead of this weekend's series after going down with a left hamstring injury near the end of April. He didn't require any sort of rehab assignment, and experienced no issues while throwing a bullpen session earlier this week. Over 11 appearances in 2018, Miller has yet to allow a run while accumulating a 17:4 K:BB. In a corresponding move, the club placed Tyler Olson on paternity leave.
More News
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...