Miller (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game against the Royals.

Expectedly, Miller will rejoin the Indians ahead of this weekend's series after going down with a left hamstring injury near the end of April. He didn't require any sort of rehab assignment, and experienced no issues while throwing a bullpen session earlier this week. Over 11 appearances in 2018, Miller has yet to allow a run while accumulating a 17:4 K:BB. In a corresponding move, the club placed Tyler Olson on paternity leave.