Indians' Andrew Miller: Returns from injury
MIller (knee) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Friday.
Miller has been out since late May with right knee inflammation. Prior to the injury, the lefty was hardly in vintage form, struggling to a 4.40 ERA and a 15.2 percent walk rate in 14.1 innings. He was reportedly battling the knee issue all season, though, so if he's fully healthy now the Indians will expect him to be back to his former dominant self. It's not yet clear how he fits into the revamped Cleveland bullpen after Brad Hand and Adam Cimber were acquired in late July, but if he's pitching like he used to then he'll certainly find himself in high-leverage spots on a regular basis. Zach McAllister was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Shifting rehab to Triple-A•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Throws bullpen session•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Could return next week•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Might not return until August•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Successful first rehab appearance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...