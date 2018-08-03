MIller (knee) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Friday.

Miller has been out since late May with right knee inflammation. Prior to the injury, the lefty was hardly in vintage form, struggling to a 4.40 ERA and a 15.2 percent walk rate in 14.1 innings. He was reportedly battling the knee issue all season, though, so if he's fully healthy now the Indians will expect him to be back to his former dominant self. It's not yet clear how he fits into the revamped Cleveland bullpen after Brad Hand and Adam Cimber were acquired in late July, but if he's pitching like he used to then he'll certainly find himself in high-leverage spots on a regular basis. Zach McAllister was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories