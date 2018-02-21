Miller returned to the team after missing the past two days due to the flu, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Miller will likely be able to resume throwing Thursday if he's feeling up to it. The left-hander stepped away from the team as a precautionary measure in order to keep the illness from spreading, but he should be back to full health in the near future.

