Indians' Andrew Miller: Set for rehab assignment Wednesday
Miller (knee) has been cleared to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
The Indians have yet to determine which affiliate Miller will report to for the assignment, but it's expected that he'll only need one appearance before being activated ahead of the weekend series with the Royals. Miller was able to complete his second bullpen session Sunday without issue, and assuming he incurs no setbacks during the rehab outing, he should immediately step back into his usual role as the Indians' top stopper out of the bullpen.
More News
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Throws another bullpen session•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Works through bullpen session Friday•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Activation date may be pushed back•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: MRI confirms tendinitis•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: MRI on tap for Thursday•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Placed on disabled list•
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...