Miller (knee) has been cleared to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

The Indians have yet to determine which affiliate Miller will report to for the assignment, but it's expected that he'll only need one appearance before being activated ahead of the weekend series with the Royals. Miller was able to complete his second bullpen session Sunday without issue, and assuming he incurs no setbacks during the rehab outing, he should immediately step back into his usual role as the Indians' top stopper out of the bullpen.