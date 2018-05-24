Miller (back) allowed one hit while striking out two over 1.2 scoreless innings in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.

It was his second scoreless appearance in as many days. Miller was unavailable over the weekend due to a back issue, and he had been struggling before taking that time off (four earned runs in his last 1.2 innings), but Wednesday's outing provided hope that he's moved past the injury. He will continue to serve as the primary setup man in front of closer Cody Allen.