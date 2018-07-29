Indians' Andrew Miller: Shifting rehab to Triple-A
Miller (knee) is scheduled to make his next rehab appearance at Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
It will mark the sixth outing of Miller's rehab assignment, with the 33-year-old last pitching Saturday for Low-A Lake County. Indians manager Terry Francona suggested that Miller could be ready to pitch on back-to-back days at some point later during the week, which would likely represent the final hurdle the lefty would need to clear before returning from the 10-day disabled list. Miller has been sidelined since May 25 due to the setback with his right knee, which prompted the Indians to bring in Brad Hand and Adam Cimber via trade July 19.
