Indians' Andrew Miller: Shut down for a week
Miller (knee) will be shut down for 5-to-7 days while dealing with patellofemoral syndrome, an association of patella tendinitis, Buster Olney of ESPN.com reports.
Although Miller will need time to rest and recover, the team doctors seem hopeful and encouraged that the left-hander "will respond well" to a more conservation throwing program, which he will begin following his shut-down period. The Indians will be able to provide a timetable for Miller's return once he's able to begin throwing.
