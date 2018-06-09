Indians' Andrew Miller: Slated for bullpen Monday
Miller (knee) is expected to toss another bullpen session Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Miller successfully threw a 30-pitch session Friday, and the next step in his rehab will be to throw another bullpen. If all goes well, Miller could be on track to begin a minor-league rehab assignment in the near future.
