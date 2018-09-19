Miller worked around a hit while striking out the side in a scoreless inning of work to earn his second save of the season Tuesday against the White Sox.

With the Tribe up two, it was Miller who got the call to pitch the ninth inning, despite the fact that neither Brad Hand nor Cody Allen had pitched since the weekend. He allowed a two-out single but he struck out the side while throwing 13 of 19 pitches for strikes. Miller hasn't conceded an earned run in any of his last nine appearances and could be a matchup option for saves down the stretch.