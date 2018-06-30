Indians' Andrew Miller: Takes break from mound work
Miller (knee) is not currently throwing off a mound, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Miller rejoined the team last weekend after tending to a personal matter for a few days. The team decided then to limit Miller to playing catch from roughly 10 days in hopes of getting the knee as strong as possible. He has already been on the DL twice this season, so it makes sense that the Indians would want to play this safe with the big picture in mind.
