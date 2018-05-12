Miller (1-1) pitched 0.2 innings and allowed a two-run home run to Salvador Perez to take the loss against the Royals on Friday. The home run was the only hit allowed, and he had two strikeouts and one walk.

Miller's first appearance off the disabled list didn't quite go as planned, with Perez's home run capping a five-run comeback from Kansas City. Miller tossed 11 of his 16 pitches for strikes and generally looked himself, but the mistake to Perez proved costly. The two earned runs are the first allowed this season for the 32-year-old, who has a 1.69 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 10.2 innings on the season.