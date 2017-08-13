Play

Miller (knee) completed a bullpen session Sunday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

It's the second time Miller has taken the mound since landing on the disabled list, after having previously completed a bullpen session Friday. Miller could throw batting practice or pitch a simulated game during the upcoming days, but it remains to be seen if he'll require a rehab assignment after that or if the Indians will feel comfortable enough activating him the DL at that time.

