Indians' Andrew Miller: Throws another bullpen
Miller (knee) managed to toss another bullpen session Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Miller has completed numerous throwing sessions on a mound, but he's yet to take the next step, which would be throwing a simulated game. The Indians had Miller throw at Progressive Field to gather Trackman/Statcast data, so if everything looks normal, there's a good chance he'll toss a simulated game sometime over the weekend before embarking on a rehab stint.
More News
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Could throw sim game Saturday•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Continuing mound work•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Gets back on mound•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Takes break from mound work•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Needs rehab assignment•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Tosses bullpen Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...