Miller (knee) managed to toss another bullpen session Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Miller has completed numerous throwing sessions on a mound, but he's yet to take the next step, which would be throwing a simulated game. The Indians had Miller throw at Progressive Field to gather Trackman/Statcast data, so if everything looks normal, there's a good chance he'll toss a simulated game sometime over the weekend before embarking on a rehab stint.

