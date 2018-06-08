Miller (knee) tossed a 30-pitch bullpen session Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Manager Terry Francona said that he doesn't know the next step for Miller as of yet, but the fact that the left-hander didn't experience any issues during Friday's session is obviously a positive step forward. Expect a decision as to whether Miller will need a rehab assignment by the end of the weekend.

