Miller (knee) tossed a 35-pitch bullpen session Thursday and is set for his next rehab appearance with Low-A Lake County on Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Following Saturday's outing, Miller will attempt to appear in back-to-back minor-league contests Monday and Tuesday, which will provide a better gauge of where he's at in his recovery. If all goes well during these potential games, Miller could return to Cleveland's bullpen near the end of next week.

More News
Our Latest Stories