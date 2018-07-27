Miller (knee) tossed a 35-pitch bullpen session Thursday and is set for his next rehab appearance with Low-A Lake County on Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Following Saturday's outing, Miller will attempt to appear in back-to-back minor-league contests Monday and Tuesday, which will provide a better gauge of where he's at in his recovery. If all goes well during these potential games, Miller could return to Cleveland's bullpen near the end of next week.