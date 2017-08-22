Play

Miller (knee) was placed on the 10-day DL on Tuesday with patellar tendinitis.

He reinjured his knee in Monday's game against Boston, and it's serious enough that he will need more than a week to get right. Cody Allen will get all of the save opportunities for now, which is basically the case even when Miller is healthy. Shawn Armstrong was recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday, so he will offer short-term bullpen depth. Miller would be eligible to be activated Sept. 1.

