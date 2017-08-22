Indians' Andrew Miller: To DL with patellar tendinitis
Miller (knee) was placed on the 10-day DL on Tuesday with patellar tendinitis.
He reinjured his knee in Monday's game against Boston, and it's serious enough that he will need more than a week to get right. Cody Allen will get all of the save opportunities for now, which is basically the case even when Miller is healthy. Shawn Armstrong was recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday, so he will offer short-term bullpen depth. Miller would be eligible to be activated Sept. 1.
More News
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Optimistic after reaggravating knee•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Reinjures knee against Red Sox•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Early exit Monday•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Back from disabled list•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: On track for Friday activation•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Set for rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...