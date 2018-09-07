Miller (shoulder) threw a successful bullpen session Thursday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

This marked Miller's first time throwing off a mound since Aug. 26 against the Royals prior to being placed on the DL with a left shoulder external impingement. A cortisone shot in the shoulder last week seemed to have helped expedite his recovery, as the left-hander noted that he's excited and his knee "feels great." He added that he's hopeful to return to the active roster for next week's three-game set in Tampa, but if not, then "certainly by the time (the Indians) get back" to Cleveland next Friday.

