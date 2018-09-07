Indians' Andrew Miller: Tosses bullpen Thursday
Miller (shoulder) threw a successful bullpen session Thursday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
This marked Miller's first time throwing off a mound since Aug. 26 against the Royals prior to being placed on the DL with a left shoulder external impingement. A cortisone shot in the shoulder last week seemed to have helped expedite his recovery, as the left-hander noted that he's excited and his knee "feels great." He added that he's hopeful to return to the active roster for next week's three-game set in Tampa, but if not, then "certainly by the time (the Indians) get back" to Cleveland next Friday.
More News
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: May resume throwing this weekend•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Receives cortisone shot•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Back on DL with shoulder issue•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Returns from injury•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Shifting rehab to Triple-A•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Throws bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...