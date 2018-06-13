Miller (knee) took part in another bullpen session Wednesday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

This marks the third bullpen session for Miller in the past six days and it's expected that he will either embark on a brief rehab assignment or return from the 10-day DL in the coming days. Manager Terry Francona will likely shed some light on the Indians' plan of attack prior to their nine-game homestand starting Friday. Either way, Miller should be back in action soon.

