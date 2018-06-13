Indians' Andrew Miller: Tosses bullpen Wednesday
Miller (knee) took part in another bullpen session Wednesday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
This marks the third bullpen session for Miller in the past six days and it's expected that he will either embark on a brief rehab assignment or return from the 10-day DL in the coming days. Manager Terry Francona will likely shed some light on the Indians' plan of attack prior to their nine-game homestand starting Friday. Either way, Miller should be back in action soon.
More News
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Slated for bullpen Monday•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Throws bullpen Friday•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Progressing through throwing program•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: To start throwing program•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Hits DL with knee inflammation•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Shakes off back injury for fifth hold•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.