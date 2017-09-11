Miller (knee) threw 30 pitches in a simulated game Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Miller has been able to steadily ramp up his level of activity lately, as this marked his second simulated game over the last four days. Although the Indians haven't said when they plan to bring Miller off the disabled list, it would appear based on his recent workouts that his eventual activation isn't too far away. More information regarding the star reliever's status should be available in the near future.