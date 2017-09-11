Indians' Andrew Miller: Tosses simulated game Monday
Miller (knee) threw 30 pitches in a simulated game Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Miller has been able to steadily ramp up his level of activity lately, as this marked his second simulated game over the last four days. Although the Indians haven't said when they plan to bring Miller off the disabled list, it would appear based on his recent workouts that his eventual activation isn't too far away. More information regarding the star reliever's status should be available in the near future.
More News
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...