Miller (hamstring) is scheduled to throw off a mound Tuesday and could be activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Friday's series opener against the Royals, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Miller's bullpen session Saturday went according to plan, but the Cleveland training staff wants to see the relief ace throw once more before greenlighting his return to the big club. Prior to straining his hamstring, Miller had performed brilliantly in his first 11 appearances of the season for the Tribe, giving up no runs in 10 frames while striking out 17.