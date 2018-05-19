Miller was unavailable to pitch in Saturday's game at Houston due to a back issue, according to the game broadcast.

Closer Cody Allen was asked to work most of the eighth and the ninth inning in a rare attempt at a five-out save due to Miller's unavailability. It's been a rough start to the season for Miller, as this is the second time he's been injured and his 3.09 ERA and 1.54 WHIP are far above what we're used to seeing from the elite setup man. There's been no word yet as to the extent of Miller's back woes.