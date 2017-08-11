Play

Miller (knee) was able to partake in a bullpen session prior to Friday's game against the Rays, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

The reliever was able to throw 20-25 pitches during his first time back on a mound since landing on the disabled list with tendinitis on Aug. 2. There is still not a definitive timetable for Miller, but it appears likely that he will need more time than the minimum 10 days while recovering. At this point, the left-hander could return by the middle of next week, but manager Terry Francona should be able to shed a little clarity on the situation following his bullpen session.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast