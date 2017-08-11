Miller (knee) was able to partake in a bullpen session prior to Friday's game against the Rays, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

The reliever was able to throw 20-25 pitches during his first time back on a mound since landing on the disabled list with tendinitis on Aug. 2. There is still not a definitive timetable for Miller, but it appears likely that he will need more time than the minimum 10 days while recovering. At this point, the left-hander could return by the middle of next week, but manager Terry Francona should be able to shed a little clarity on the situation following his bullpen session.