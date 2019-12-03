Indians' Andrew Velazquez: Agrees to one-year deal
Velazquez signed a one-year contract with the Indians on Monday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Velazquez saw limited chances during the 2019 season, going 2-for-23 with two doubles and a stolen base in 15 games. He figures to slot into a utility role with Cleveland in 2020.
